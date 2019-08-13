



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to an early water main break in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue and another on the 7100 block of Lemington Avenue, low pressure and no pressure has been reported in Lincoln Lemington and a small portion of Homewood North.

As a precaution, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has issued a flush and boil water advisory for those neighborhoods.

Due to pressure loss, contaminants can enter drinking water.

This limited area affects around 1,560 buildings and robocalls have been made to contact customers in the area.

Those in the affected area are encouraged to vigorously boil tap water for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. This also includes water for brushing teeth. After boiling the water, allow it to cool and then place the water into a clean container in a refrigerator.

Anyone that wants to know if they are affected by this notice can go to the PWSA Boil Water Area on their website and see if they are in the area.