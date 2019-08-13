PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A former East Pittsburgh man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted for violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for approximately three hours before finding Douglas Tyrone Williams, Jr., aka “Chrome,” 39, guilty on four counts.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the evidence presented at trial established that on or about July 20, 2016, Williams possessed with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

In addition, Williams conspired with others to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

The jury also found Williams guilty of firearms violations.

Sentencing is scheduled at a later date.

Williams faces a possible sentence of at least 10 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $12,500,000, or both for his drug and firearms offenses.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.