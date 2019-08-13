PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Danielle Strother-Rush, the Accounting Coordinator for Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and mail fraud.
According to The Department of Justice, a nine-count indictment named Strother-Rush as the lone defendant.
The indictment says from August 2014 until August 2016, Strother-Rush committed bank and mail fraud and embezzled approximately $321,000.
Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council is a nonprofit that works primarily with minority-owned supply companies.
If found guilty, she is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years for each count of bank fraud and 20 years for each count of mail fraud. She also is facing fines of $1 million for bank fraud and $250,000 for mail fraud.
