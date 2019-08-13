PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River overnight.

The body was recovered after 11 p.m. Wednesday between Peggy’s Marina in the city’s Chateau section and Neville Island.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Timothy Michael Cody.

According to Allegheny County Police, a fisherman spotted the man’s body and called for help.

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Police along with firefighters and EMS responded to Peggy’s Marina.

Just before moving to that scene, emergency vehicles were spotted on Neville Road in Neville Island near the water treatment plant. Roads were blocked off there overnight.

Allegheny County Police, Ohio Township Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).