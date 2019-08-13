Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A K-9 handler on the Penn State Police force is on administrative leave following allegations of animal abuse.
According to Penn State officials, University Police and Public Safety received a report of possible animal abuse in July.
“The department immediately referred the matter to the Pennsylvania State Police so that an independent and thorough investigation could be conducted,” university officials said in a statement Tuesday.
“The handler was placed on administrative leave while the state police completes its investigation. The officer’s identity is not being released as the investigation is ongoing,” university officials went on to say.
The dog is currently being boarded.
