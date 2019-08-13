Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Road work could bring delays for motorists traveling the Boulevard of the Allies in the City of Pittsburgh overnight Wednesday.
According to PennDOT District 11, a single-lane restriction will occur in the northbound direction of the Boulevard of the Allies between the Birmingham Bridge and the Liberty Bridge.
Crews will conduct preparatory work for the uptown section of the improvement project.
The work is weather permitting and will take place from approximately 12:01 a.m. through 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 14.
