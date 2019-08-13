Comments
PITTSBUGH (KDKA) — A Uniontown man had a preliminary hearing on charges he sexually abused animals.
William Bosley Jr. was initially arrested in December 2018 after accusations he molested several teenage girls who were his MMA students.
According to the criminal complaint, while searching Bosley’s phone as part of previous investigations, state police discovered inappropriate photos he allegedly sent to a woman on Facebook Messenger.
State police say the photos showed Bosley exposing himself and inappropriate behavior with a dog.
His hearing was at 1:30 on Tuesday.
