WINDGAP (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy died at a local hospital after he collapsed while running off the football field in Windgap.
Authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive boy at Chartiers Playground at Chartiers Avenue and Middleton Way on Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Police announced.
They found the 13-year-old boy, who had been playing football and collapsed while running off the field.
He was transported to Children’s Hospital, where he died.
Police processed the scene and said it was an undetermined death.
No cause or manner of death was announced.
