CLARKSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot during an accidental shooting involving a suicidal man.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that troopers were sent to the 600 block of Gemmell Road in Indiana County last Saturday for a report that two people sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said A 20-year old man and a 19-year-old woman were talking to a 22-year-old man, who was in the driver’s seat of a double-cap pickup truck with a handgun, making suicidal statements.

The woman sat in the car while the 20-year-old man stood outside along the driver’s side door.

The 20-year-old attempted to grab the gun while it was pointed at the chest of the 22-year-old, authorities said.

During this time, a single round discharged and hit the 22-year-old. The bullet traveled through his shoulder and struck the woman.

The injured man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian, while the woman was flown to Forbes. They have both been discharged.

The firearm or bullet were not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Phil Dern at 724-357-1960.