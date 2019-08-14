Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is being sued over claims of an unpaid food bill.
ESPN reports that the current Oakland Raiders WR is facing a civil lawsuit that alleges he did not pay Stefano Tedeschi nearly $40,000 for a food bill during the 2018 Pro Bowl festivities.
The chef filed the suit July 30 says that Brown owes $38,512.20.
Tedeschi told ESPN he never got an official reason for the lack of payment.
Tedeschi alleges Brown rented a mansion in the Orlando area for the festivities and hired him to cook food.
Brown settled a lawsuit last year after he allegedly threw furniture from the 14th story balcony of a Florida apartment building, nearly hit a 22-month-old child.
You must log in to post a comment.