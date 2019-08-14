Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Food, Local TV, NFL News, Oakland Raiders, Pro Bowl


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is being sued over claims of an unpaid food bill.

ESPN reports that the current Oakland Raiders WR is facing a civil lawsuit that alleges he did not pay Stefano Tedeschi nearly $40,000 for a food bill during the 2018 Pro Bowl festivities.

The chef filed the suit July 30 says that Brown owes $38,512.20.

Tedeschi told ESPN he never got an official reason for the lack of payment.

Tedeschi alleges Brown rented a mansion in the Orlando area for the festivities and hired him to cook food.

Brown settled a lawsuit last year after he allegedly threw furniture from the 14th story balcony of a Florida apartment building, nearly hit a 22-month-old child.

