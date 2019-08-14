PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Crafton man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday that Robert Allen, 40, was named in an indictment.
The indictment said the FBI executed a search warrant in Allegheny County and recovered 2 kilograms of pure fentanyl, an AK-47 and more than $100,000 in cash.
Allen is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, distribution and possession with intent to district more than 40 grams of fentanyl on April 26, 2017, distribution and possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl on May 11, 2017, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Allen faces life in prison, a fine of up to $20,000,000 or both.
