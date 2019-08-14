PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is renowned for the treatment it provides.

But did you know that the building also houses hundreds of cancer researchers working to improve treatments and find a cure?

For the past ten years, high school students have helped those researchers in an incredible program that brings in young people who are underrepresented in science and medicine.

The high school students work side by side with research scientists, studying immunotherapy, which is the body’s own immune system attacks cancer cells.

Nicole McGaa — a senior at North Allegheny — and Tiara Oldfield — from Maryland — said working in the lab is a lot different than high school science class.

“It was definitely not what I thought it was going to be like,” Oldfield said. “There’s a lot of messy, unglamorous details of being in the lab. You love it more for all the little tidbits.”

McGaa said she is among those underrepresented in science as a female of Chinese and American-Indian descent.

Her mentor, Dr. Greg Delgoffe, said having young people from different backgrounds is critical to new discovery in science.

“The goal of this program is to increase the quality, the quantity but also the diversity of the biomedical research workforce,” Dr. David Boone said.

Tiara’s mentor, Dr. Tullia Bruno, said as a woman, she’s always been a minority in her field and hopes the program will not only recruit but retain women in science.

“Starting young with kids … sometimes is good, get in their mind they can be a scientist,” Bruno said.