PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jameson Taillon underwent surgery on his right arm and will miss next season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, the Pirates announced.
The release said Taillon is projected to return to full competition for the 2021 season.
Tommy John surgery is right elbow UCL revision surgery.
The right-handed pitcher also underwent flexor tendon repair surgery.
In 2014, Taillon also underwent Tommy John surgery.
