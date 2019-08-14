



COLUMBUS (KDKA/CBS Sports) — Ohio State is looking to protect the school’s formal from use on unlicensed apparel.

The school wants to put a trademark on the word “The” when used on officially licensed merchandise. Ohio State submitted a trademark application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 8th. If the trademark is approved, the school’s formal name — The Ohio State University — will not be able to be used on unlicensed goods.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” Ohio State spokesperson Chris Davey told The Columbus Dispatch, which reported the trademark application. “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”

“I love that OSU is trying to trademark “The.” Yes it’s arrogant and pompous and all that stuff, but that’s who Ohio State is, and we all know it. Embrace it.”

This is not the first time Ohio State has filed for trademarks, as the school attempted to protect the football stadium’s nickname “The Shoe” as well as the names and likenesses of former coaches Urban Meyer and Woody Hayes.

The school also tried trademarking “OSU” so that Oklahoma State University could not use the acronym. The two schools came to an agreement that allowed both entities to financially benefit from the use.