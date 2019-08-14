  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Murrysville, Overturned Dump Truck, Pittsburgh News, Pleasant Valley Road

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A dump truck overturned on Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville just after 8:00 a.m. this morning, causing the road to close.

The truck was carrying asphalt and lost its brakes coming down Trafford Road and when the driver tried to make a turn on to Pleasant Valley Road, the load in the truck shifted, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll into the woods.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments