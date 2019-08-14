Comments
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A dump truck overturned on Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville just after 8:00 a.m. this morning, causing the road to close.
The truck was carrying asphalt and lost its brakes coming down Trafford Road and when the driver tried to make a turn on to Pleasant Valley Road, the load in the truck shifted, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll into the woods.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
