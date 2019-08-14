



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Pittsburgh are talking and reacting to the recent surge on violence in the downtown area.

“My parents make me carry pepper spray,” said Lisa Quashnock, who works downtown and is on the lookout these days.

The most recent incident was Tuesday night just before 11 p.m.

A man — sitting in a car at Wood Street and Liberty Avenue — overheard an argument between two other men and got out of his car.

He approached one of the men, who was later identified as 25-year-old Michael Bob Junior from Carnegie, and the two exchanged words.

According to the criminal complaint, Bob said, “I’ll stab you right now.”

Bob attempted to stab the man and then tried to get on a Port Authority bus.

The driver pulled away, and Bob said to the victim, “I’ll kill you right now.”

They followed each other to Market Square, and police confronted Bob, who still had the knife in his hand.

Bob was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

James Smith, who lives in the Hill District but works in Market Square, said he would like to see more police officers around.

“Too much going on around here,” Smith said.

Last Thursday, two women were stabbed at a bus stop at Smithfield Street and Sixth.

But there are those who are still optimistic, like Zachery Madden, who works downtown on the North Side.

“I don’t really have any concerns about downtown,” Madden said. “I think these are separate incidents. Oftentimes, it’s targeted. I think overall, the city is extremely safe.”