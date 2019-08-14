



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pockets of fog will be around as we start the day with the thickest fog along I-80 in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

Most will be dry today with a couple of isolated storms firing from Pittsburgh south as we head into the afternoon hours. These individual cells won’t have much if any lightning but we cannot rule it out. They will track to the south and we won’t see anything approaching severe weather with today’s weather.

Thursday is looking decent with an afternoon to evening storm chance, but there will be lots of dry time.

Friday also has an isolated rain chance.

The GFS all of a sudden goes crazy with weekend rain. Looking at all data coming in, there’s a chance it could be rainy, but we should maintain a dry weekend. That may change though as more data comes in.

