NEW YORK (KDKA) — There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.
A petition on moveon.org is gaining momentum, and asks for part of Fifth Avenue to be renamed President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
That stretch includes Trump Tower in Manhattan.
More than 90,000 signatures have been collected.
The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin.
She says, the City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor.
She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.
If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would been that Trump Tower’s address would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
