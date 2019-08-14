  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Former President Barack Obama, New York, New York City, President Obama, President Trump, Trump Tower


NEW YORK (KDKA) — There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.

A petition on moveon.org is gaining momentum, and asks for part of Fifth Avenue to be renamed President Barack H. Obama Avenue.

That stretch includes Trump Tower in Manhattan.

More than 90,000 signatures have been collected.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin.

She says, the City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor.

She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would been that Trump Tower’s address would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.

Comments