ROBINSON (KDKA) — A raccoon that was found near the 200 block of North Petrie Road in Robinson Township has tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirms that the animal was dropped off at their facility and was tested for the virus.

This marks the 17th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2019 so far. It is the 14th raccoon and there were two bats along with a cat.

Rabies can be transmitted via an animal bite or scratch and anyone that is bitten or scratched should cleanse the contact area with soap and immediately seek medical treatment. They should then call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.

Residents that spot an animal that appears to be acting erratic or threatening should notify local animal control, police or Pennsylvania Game Commission.