PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers legend is returning to Vietnam in an ESPN film.

Rocky Bleier returns to Vietnam for the first time since 1969 in the ESPN SC Featured film “The Return” that airs Aug. 17-18 and 20, according to a release from ESPN.

The film is a documentary that revisits the 50th anniversary of Bleier being wounded in the Vitvan War.

Bleier, a Vietnam War veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was wounded by rifle and grenade fire while serving in Vietnam after being drafted by the Steelers in 1968.

Following two years of rehabilitation, Bleier returned to the Steelers. He was the starting running back by 1974.

In the film, Bleier and ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi travel to the Hiep Duc Valley, where Bleier and members of his platoon were ambushed.

According to the release, the full-feature film debuts on Aug. 20, and a shorter version airs Aug. 17-18.