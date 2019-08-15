PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joseph Naill of Pittsburgh pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old along with a coconspirator agreed that they would defraud banks, individuals, and institutions in order to get money and property through identity theft and false representations. This took place between December 2016 and June 2018 and they obtained approximately $175,000.

Naill and his coconspirator obtained the names, home addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and social security numbers of multiple real people.

The two then used this information to open credit cards under false names with various credit card institutions. Naill then would use the credit cards for online shopping purchases and credit card cash advances.

Between March 2017 and April 2017 Naill and his coconspirator also committed bank fraud.

After opening a fraudulent Pennsylvania Driver’s License, Naill attempted to obtain a loan from a federally insured institution.

Naill will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, fines of $1,250,000 or both.