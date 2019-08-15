Comments
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 90-year-old woman is dead after her house caught on fire in Chartiers Township.
Grace Thomas died when her house on Sprowls Avenue went up in flames around 8:30 Wednesday night.
Neighbors called 911, and firefighters from several departments arrived on scene to find a fire in front of the house.
Firefighters entered the house, where they found Thomas.
Thomas was taken out of the house and firefighters discovered that she had died.
Neighbors tell KDKA’s Brenda Waters that Thomas was “just awesome” and a prayerful woman.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
