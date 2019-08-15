ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Forward School District has filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Coach Lines.

According to the district, Pennsylvania Coach Lines notified them that they would not honor the approved contract voted on by the school board in October 2018 and will not transport students.

This decision would affect over 2,000 students.

Over the past two weeks, EFSD has tried unsuccessfully to resolve this matter amicably with PA Coach and avoid litigation,” said Dr. Todd Keruskin, Superintendent. “The result of PA Coach’s action is that thousands of students, including several hundred special needs children, may not have adequate transportation to school which starts Thursday, August 22.”

The district is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, which would require Pennsylvania Coach Lines to comply with the contract and transport students.

“Given the topography and the large size of our school district, which is 42 square miles, bus transportation is essential to granting access to education for our students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade,” Keruskin said. “In addition, many EFSD students are transported to special education programs, parochial schools, and field trips throughout the year. We are taking every action, including this litigation, to ensure that school programs continue uninterrupted despite PA Coach’s conduct.”

The district plans to keep the students’ families informed via electronic communication, including phone calls, text messages, and emails. They will also update their home page on their website. Updates will also be provided via the district’s social media channels.

“We appreciate the excitement and the anxiousness that exists among parents and students before the school year begins, especially for our Kindergarten students,” Keruskin added. “This unfortunate action taken by PA Coach Lines, which is well-funded by taxpayer dollars, is not fair for our community. They deserve better.”