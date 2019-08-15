Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The flush and boil water advisory in Lincoln-Lemington and parts of Homewood North has been lifted.
Two rounds of water quality testing showed no evidence of contamination, says Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.
The advisory was put in place after a water main break in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue and another on the 7100 block of Lemington Avenue.
Customers reported having low pressure and no pressure in the surrounding areas.
The advisory affected around 1,560 buildings.
