PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A one-time system administrator for a Pittsburgh cyber security firm is charged with stealing nearly $200,000 from his former employer through fraudulent use of a company credit card.

Andrew Wolniak worked at Qintel, a company that conducts cyber security investigations for companies around the globe, from Sept. 2013 through Aug. 2018, when he was terminated.

He is accused of making hundreds of purchases at Amazon.com, Comcast, Adobe Creative Cloud and Shell Oil without the company’s knowledge, consent or benefit.

According to the criminal complaint, the purchases were mainly for automobile parts and accessories, electronics, home and home improvement items, health and personal care items, law and garden and pet products.

Wolniak is also accused of selling iPhones, missing from Qintel’s inventory, on eBay.

Wolniak sent a letter to his former employer admitting wrongdoing and promising restitution.

He surrendered to detectives from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office on Thursday and was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 28.