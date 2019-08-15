



DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A longtime friend of the Dayton shooter is headed back to court after a judge balked at releasing him from jail .

Authorities say there’s no indication Ethan Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 mass shooting.

Kollie told investigators he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of the gun Betts used in the attack that left nine dead, including his sister.

A Pittsburgh area man was among the victims of the mass shooting in Dayton. Nicholas Cumer, 25, graduated from Washington High School and was a grad student at St. Francis University.

Cumer was in Dayton completing an internship program when he was shot and killed.

Kollie is facing charges he lied on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Investigators have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend was planning a mass shooting.

Kollie remains in jail as a judge is reviewing the place where he would stay under house arrest with electronic monitoring and other conditions.

