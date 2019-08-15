Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Full Green Corn Moon of August can be seen this week.
The Green moon, also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon, will peak around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The best times to see the full moon are late Wednesday night going into early Thursday morning and late Thursday night.
Native Americans used the significance of the full moon for crop harvesting purposes.
We won’t see another full moon until September 14 just in time for the first day of fall.
