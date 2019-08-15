Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Jersey
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This beautiful girl is Jersey! She arrived to Animal Friends as a transfer from another local organization. Jersey loves spending time with her people, but does need some time to warm up to new friends. She is sweet and does very well with people once she trusts them and has built a relationship with them. Jersey would benefit from being in a home where she can live an active life and continue to work on her canine manners through positive training. She needs to be in an adults-only home where she can be the only pet. Jersey also loves going for car rides and enjoys puzzle feeders and enrichment games. Does Jersey sound like the perfect pooch for your family? Stop in to visit her today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Jersey, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Harry & Sally and Brock
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I came in as a feral cat, but am coming around. I will need a quiet home with a patient family for my forever home. But I promise — I will be worth it!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I came in as a feral cat, but am coming around. I will need a quiet home with a patient family for my forever home. But I promise — I will be worth it!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Brock is a great boy. He likes lots of attention and exercise. He knows how to give his paw!
Brock lived with cats and was around kids. He slept in bed with his last owner. He was crate trained at one time.
Brock lived with a foster for a short time and did very well with their dogs. However, he picked on his sister some in his former home.
If you would like to meet this great dog, stop at the shelter!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
