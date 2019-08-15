



Jersey

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This beautiful girl is Jersey! She arrived to Animal Friends as a transfer from another local organization. Jersey loves spending time with her people, but does need some time to warm up to new friends. She is sweet and does very well with people once she trusts them and has built a relationship with them. Jersey would benefit from being in a home where she can live an active life and continue to work on her canine manners through positive training. She needs to be in an adults-only home where she can be the only pet. Jersey also loves going for car rides and enjoys puzzle feeders and enrichment games. Does Jersey sound like the perfect pooch for your family? Stop in to visit her today!