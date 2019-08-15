PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s light rail cars are experiencing delays.
Port Authority says all rail cars are delayed by 45 minutes.
All rail cars are currently experiencing a 45 min. delay. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. https://t.co/n0x97bxvDr
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 15, 2019
Port Authority says a mechanical issue is causing the backup.
On Twitter, Port Authority says a disabled car was removed from the line.
The disabled car has been removed from the line. Inbound trains will resume service. Please be advised all trains are running on extensive delay. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/MWPgdcwORd
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 15, 2019
While inbound trains are resuming service, all trains will be delayed.
