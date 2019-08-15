Filed Under:Light Rail Car, Local TV, The T, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s light rail cars are experiencing delays.

Port Authority says all rail cars are delayed by 45 minutes.

Port Authority says a mechanical issue is causing the backup.

On Twitter, Port Authority says a disabled car was removed from the line.

While inbound trains are resuming service, all trains will be delayed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments