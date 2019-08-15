PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landry Jones will be under center for a team soon, it just won’t be in the NFL.

The former Steelers draft choice was the first quarterback to sign with the XFL Thursday.

“#BREAKING: @LandryJones12 has signed with the #XFL”

Jones was cut by the Steelers at the end of training camp in 2018. He dressed as a backup with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 season for one game, then signed with the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, only to be cut before training camp this year.

The re-boot of the XFL is set for the Spring of 2020.