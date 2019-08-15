Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Pittsburgh Jewish community is planing to hold a public memorial service on the one-year anniversary of the mass shootings at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
It will be held on Sunday, October 27 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland.
The ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. and will focus on promoting tolerance and togetherness while remembering the 11 victims killed.
To sign up for the memorial service, click here.
