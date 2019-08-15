PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–We last saw Neo-Nazi Hardy Lloyd more than two years ago disrupting an anti-hate vigil in Mt. Lebanon.

Shortly after he was arrested and imprisoned for violating probation by dropping white supremacist literature throughout Squirrel Hill and Oakland.

Today, Lloyd was back in federal court for again violating provisions of his supervised released, this time posting a message on social media in April after City Council introduced an assault weapons ban.

“Anyone who supports such laws must be targeted, and their families murdered. Lone Wolves GET BUSY”.

The following day, he advocated killing Jewish people in Squirrel Hill if the bill was not defeated.

“If not, well, disobey and kill, my Lone Wolves. Target: Jew Hill.”

Testifying on his own behalf, Lloyd told Judge Arthur J. Schwab that he now accepts the fact that he is mentally-ill but that he’s getting help from a therapist and attempting to change.

“I’m not going to stand here and make excuses. I was wrong and I regret it. I apologize for the anger and pain it caused the community.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman asked the judge to reject further supervised release in favor of prison time noting that this is the third time Lloyd had violated probation, and that each time, Lloyd’s attorneys said he was making an effort to change.

“Once again we are here,” Kaufman said.

“This time with a disgusting threat of killing people in Squirrel Hill. Unimaginable. Less than 6 months after the Tree of Life assault when 11 people were slaughtered.”

Judge Schwab imposed a 24 month prison sentence.