



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nike has released a new shoe specifically branded for each NFL team.

The Steelers released the team addition on the team’s Pro Shop Wednesday.

🔥 JUST RELEASED 🔥 The new Steelers-edition Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is now at the Steelers Pro Shop! Plus, we're giving you free shipping when you purchase the shoe. SHOP NOW: https://t.co/vRKf0iNcEq pic.twitter.com/khGb6JdWuH — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) August 15, 2019

According to the Steelers Pro Shop, the shoe is engineered to the exact specifications of world-class runners and made for you to represent your favorite football team. This all black shoe features gold accents with the shoelace loops, Nike swoosh, and Pittsburgh Steelers wordmark inside. The outside back of the shoe features a color Pittsburgh Steelers logo. The shoe is made with more perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas, the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is made to keep you comfortable.

You can pick these shoes up online for $129.95 each. The items will also be available at area Dick’s Sporting Goods.