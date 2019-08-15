PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect in a Hill District shooting that injured two men.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls in the 100 block of Oak Hill Drive just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
When police arrived on the scene in Terrace Hill Village and the border of West Oakland, they say they found two male victims.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The second man was grazed by a bullet, but he did not receive medical attention. Police report he was alert and talking.
Two guns were found at the scene, according to police.
There are no suspects, and police are investigating.
