PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested three people and seized a large amount of drugs, guns and cash from a house in Lincoln-Lemington.

In a drug investigation launched back in July, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Narcotics and Vice Unit focused on a home in the 7100 block of Churchland Street in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

Detectives, assisted by a SWAT team, executed a search warrant early on Thursday morning.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

They say they seized eight firearms — three of which were stolen, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 4 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, about 3 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging materials and $3,252 in cash.

Police arrested three people: 33-year-old Terrance Jones, 21-year-old Brian White Jr. and 53-year-old Glendora Woodson.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

They are all facing multiple drug charges.

Police say they will continue to investigate the stolen firearms.

