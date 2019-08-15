PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Two men are under arrest for the shooting death of a Kittanning/Worthington man.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Kenva Avenue in Arnold on June 26.
When they arrived, they found Gregory Wynkoop had been shot in and around a vehicle. He was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he later died.
Allen Duwayne Herring, of Braddock and the New Kensington/Arnold area and Bailey Hines, of Butler Township and the New Kensington/Arnold area face criminal homicide and other charges in Wynkoop’s death.
Herring was arrested on July 8 in New Kensington and is currently awaiting trial.
Hines was arrested on August 14 at a relative’s house in Butler County. He’s awaiting a preliminary hearing, set for August 29.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arnold Police Department.
