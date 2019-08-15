Filed Under:Arnold, Gunshot, Homicide, Local News, Local TV, New Kensington, Shooting, Shooting Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Two men are under arrest for the shooting death of a Kittanning/Worthington man.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Kenva Avenue in Arnold on June 26.

When they arrived, they found Gregory Wynkoop had been shot in and around a vehicle. He was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he later died.

Allen Duwayne Herring, of Braddock and the New Kensington/Arnold area and Bailey Hines, of Butler Township and the New Kensington/Arnold area face criminal homicide and other charges in Wynkoop’s death.

Herring was arrested on July 8 in New Kensington and is currently awaiting trial.

Hines was arrested on August 14 at a relative’s house in Butler County. He’s awaiting a preliminary hearing, set for August 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arnold Police Department.

