PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the Defensive tactics class at the Pittsburgh Police Training Academy, not only are these recruits learning how to safely take down combative suspects, but they’re bucking a national trend: wanting to become police officers in the first place.

“There is kind of a negative reflection on it today but kids got to understand we’re all out here trying to help the community, trying to help out the people of Pittsburgh,” said Recruit Derrick Allen

Urban and suburban departments across the region are now struggling to fill their ranks with qualified candidates. and they’re not alone.

The number of police recruits across the nation has plummeted.

“If you talk to chiefs from around the country they’re all seeing the same thing. Just the numbers that used to be there to apply and take the test to become a police officer are down,” said Chief Scott Schubert.

Those who want the job are fewer and farther between. Three years ago 1,142 candidates took the Pittsburgh police written exam.

That fell to 639 last year and just 248 thus far this year.

Schubert says there’s no denying that the job is dangerous and that officers must put their lives at risk.

“But the way I look at it is if not us, then who? Someone has to be there to protect our residents. Someone has to be there to protect our families,” he said.

While Schubert says that high-profile officer involved-shootings don’t represent law enforcement as a whole, he concedes the actions of some have sullied the reputation of police in the eyes of those they protect. The impact is even being felt in once-prized, high-paying suburban departments, where potential recruits may be opting for careers where their split-second choices won’t be second-guessed.

“Putting their lives on the line and yet having the intense scrutiny on their decision making has without of a doubt it’s affected the overall attractiveness of the job,” said Jason Haberman, deputy chief in Mt. Lebanon, where the number of recruits has been falling steadily despite positive community support and salaries that start at 66 thousand and top out at $94 thousand in just five years.

The borough has begun advertising for candidates to take its test next month.

“It’s not like it used to be when you head the pick of the litter. Right now you have everyone vying for these top-tiered candidates. And it is competitive. Highly competitive right now,” Haberman said.

Departments are looking harder and deeper for people like Pittsburgh police recruit Kyle Briggs who still feel the calling to protect and serve.

“This isn’t for everyone. It takes a person who has to be caring but also can have some authority, It takes a special type of person to be a police officer,” Briggs said.