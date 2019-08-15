



ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (KDKA) — NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and daughter were on a plane that crashed in Tennessee.

The plane reportedly crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

I’m told 5 people were on board, including @DaleJr and his wife @AmyEarnhardt. They were all able to get out of the plane and no one was seriously injured. @news5wcyb pic.twitter.com/LxJDaZzgJz — Kristen Quon (@WCYB_Quon) August 15, 2019

Amazingly, both Earnhardt and his wife were not injured in the crash.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt Jr. has teamed up with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to raise awareness on concussion treatments.