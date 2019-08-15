WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Another ride at the Washington County Fair malfunctioned Thursday evening.

The ferris wheel was shut down just before 9 pm after fair board members say a basket came loose on the ride. Witnesses told KDKA News they saw sparks coming off of the ride.

Fortunately, nobody was injured. A state inspector is expected to return to the fair Friday morning to inspect the Ferris wheel.

The ride malfunction comes just one night after a 4-year-old girl was injured on the swing ride.

The Washington County Fair Board said a chair cable on the swing ride untwisted and a metal post hit the 4-year-old girl in the head. Parents say the little girl was hit three times before the ride was shut off. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Parents say several fathers jumped on the ride to save their kids.

“We all jumped on, there was like six or seven fathers that jumped onto the ride to shut it down,” said Lance Lewis whose 6-year-old boy was on the swing. “I couldn’t believe the ride wasn’t stopped after the first hit.”

“It was terrifying and my children slid out from the bottom of the car and were holding onto the bars. Their cords were all out of control and all of the kids were bumping into the pole,” said Amber Gasiorowski, parent.

An inspector with the State Department of Agriculture inspected the swing ride on Thursday morning.

“They found nothing wrong with the ride, it was an operator error issue,” said Wayne Hunnel, Washington County Fair Board Director.