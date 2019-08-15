LATROBE (KDKA) — As Steelers Training Camp comes to a close, the team is revealing plans for the second preseason game this week.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin spoke at St. Vincent College Thursday morning and named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs. All three of the backup quarterbacks will make appearances Saturday.

“Mason Rudolph will start Saturday against KC @KDKA”

Mason Rudolph will start Saturday against KC @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 15, 2019

Tomlin has liked Rudolph’s aggressive play as he makes his way into year two.

“I think one of the things that really attracted us to him out of Stillwater was that level of aggression, the way that he attacked defenses vertically and threw the ball,” Tomlin said. “I know that it is his style, it is his demeanor and it is showing more and more consistently.”

Josh Dobbs will play after Rudolph. Hodges will also get an opportunity @KDKA

Josh Dobbs will play after Rudolph. Hodges will also get an opportunity @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 15, 2019

Coach Tomlin says the game play is weighted differently than practice time when it comes to the backup quarterback competition.

“They are being evaluated with everything that they do, but you acknowledge the in-stadium play is weighted a little bit differently because it is not football-like, the situations aren’t scripted, it’s football. It’s fluid, intellect and the ability to adapt and understand the ever-changing situations are a part of the evaluation. That is why in-stadium action is weighted more heavily and appropriately so.”

Tomlin also says more starters will be active against the Chiefs and will see playing time, but he did not give specifics.

The Steelers host the Chiefs on Saturday August 17th on KDKA-TV. Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.