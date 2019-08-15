Comments
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — The Steel Curtain isn’t the only Steelers-themed ride experiencing mechanical problems.
Around 2:00 p.m., City of Duquesne Police responded to calls of a disabled vehicle on Center Street and upon their arrival, they found a Steelers-themed pickup and recycling truck missing its rear passenger side tire and it was leaking fluids.
According to the police, when the tire snapped off the truck, it damaged the gas tank, causing fuel to leak.
The Duquesne Fire Department was called in to stabilize the truck and manage the gas leak.
No injuries were reported.
