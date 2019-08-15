  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is planning to sign an executive order tomorrow that will strengthen gun violence reduction efforts.

    This executive order, according to Governor Wolf, will strengthen agencies and programs, existing boards, commission and departments that focus on improving public health and public safety.

    Joining Gov. Wolf will be the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency Chair Charles Ramsey, representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services, state and local legislators and gun safety advocates.

    The signing will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

