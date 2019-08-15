PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For anyone with retirement funds in the stock market, it’s pretty hard not to be nervous even if financial advisors say, “just hang in there.”

“When you see your portfolio sort of disappearing before your eyes, then that becomes very difficult to hang in there,” Prof. Jay Sukits of the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

Delano: “I haven’t looked at my 401-K.” Sukits: “That’s sort of the best thing to do. Don’t look at it for a while.”