MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Get ready to check your tickets because a Westmoreland County retailer sold a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million.

The winning ticket, a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off, was sold at Colonial Manor Sunoco on Route 30 in Irwin.

The gas station receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the multi-million dollar winning ticket.

If you have the winning ticket, sign it and call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

