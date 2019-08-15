Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Get ready to check your tickets because a Westmoreland County retailer sold a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million.
The winning ticket, a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off, was sold at Colonial Manor Sunoco on Route 30 in Irwin.
The gas station receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the multi-million dollar winning ticket.
If you have the winning ticket, sign it and call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
