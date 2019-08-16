PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh men are charged with conspiring to distribute 10 kilograms of cocaine.
United State Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday that Abraham Martinez and Donell Higginbotham were indicted by a federal grand jury for federal violating narcotics laws.
The former Pittsburgh residents are charged with conspiring to distribute and attempting to possess with intent to distribute 10 kilograms of cocaine, the release said.
Martinez and Higginbotham were apprehended during a controlled purchase and delivery operation on July 16, 2019. The authorities found them with approximately 10 kilograms of suspected cocaine and $310,000 in U.S. currency.
The two men face a minimum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000 or both.
