PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against a business owner for operating a human trafficking ring in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

David Williams, 41, was arrested and charged with using interstate facilities for racketeering, conspiracy to commit money laundering and the harboring of illegal immigrants for commercial advantage or private financial gain, announced Friday in a press release.

Williams — of Pensacola, Florida — pretended to run massage parlors.

On Thursday, nine search warrants were executed on parlors in Turtle Creek (Ci Ci Wellness), Carnegie (Thai Massage), Jeannette (Massage 10), Bridgeville (Thai Massage), Erie (1407 Penisula Massage) and McKees Rocks.

Williams is charged with allegedly exploiting undocumented women and offering sexual acts for money during massages at his parlors.

“The defendant allegedly used his businesses to exploit women in several different states and force them into prostitution purely to line his own pockets,” Shapiro said in a press release. “Thanks to strong collaboration with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we have put an end to this criminal enterprise and are seeking justice for the defendant’s victims.”

The investigation is ongoing.