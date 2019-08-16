Filed Under:Bellevue Borough, Bellevue Borough Police Department, Endangered Person, Local TV, Missing Man


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man believed to be endangered.

Bellevue Borough Police Department said Donald Watson, 71, was reported to them as missing.

(Photo Credit: Bellevue Borough Police Department)

According to police, he was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported, and discovered, as missing on Aug. 15.

He’s described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report through the Bellevue Borough Police Department’s Crimewatch Tip page.

