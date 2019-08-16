



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has apparently decided not to open a restaurant on the North Shore after all.

The Steelers quarterback said he and his family decided to give up the venture so that he could devote his full attention to the upcoming season, which starts in three weeks.

In a statement Roethlisberger said: “After much consideration, my family and I decided it was best to step away from our opportunity to build a restaurant on the North Shore.”

Big Ben had originally had planned to open the 7,100-square-foot restaurant, dubbed North Shore Seven, last spring.

Earlier this week KDKA was told the restaurant would open next football season.

The restaurant was supposed to occupy a prominent waterfront spot in the new SAP building.

Barry Ford, president of development in Pittsburgh for Continental Real Estate Companies said that “we understand and support Ben Roethlisberger’s decision to focus on his family and the game of football.”

Ford says they are confident they will land a tenant for the space, and that well-known restaurant group is now looking at the space.