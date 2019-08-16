Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been posted for the Burgatory in the Waterworks Mall.
The Allegheny Health Department announced the restaurant had multiple violations, including not maintaining food at safe temperatures, presence of insects and mouse droppings.
The alert was posted Thursday after an inspection.
The alert said fruit flies were found in the mop sink area, and mouse droppings were found on the floor in the hot water tank area.
A full tray of chicken parmesan and a colander of pasta was found sitting out at 73 degrees.
