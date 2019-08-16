  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Federal Prison, Local TV, Loretto, Opioid, Suboxone

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – An inmate at a federal correctional institution pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited object in prison and was sentenced 16 more months.

According to the attorney’s office, Ramon Santiago-Sandoval, 28, pleaded guilty to having suboxone while he was at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto.

Santiago-Sandoval will now serve 16 months followed by 3 years of supervised release.

In connection with the guilty plea, Santiago-Sandoval also reportedly possessed buprenorphine in Oct. 1

